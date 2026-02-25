Opposition slams BJP over ‘poor’ law & order

During a discussion on the Governor’s address in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday, the Congress slammed the BJP over “poor” law and order, drugs, corruption, farmers and other issues.

Congress MLA Shishpal Keharwala alleged that corruption was rampant and drugs had spread their tentacles in the state.

“Candidates from outside Haryana are securing government jobs, farmers have not got compensation for crop damage and youth are grappling with unemployment,” Keharwala alleged.

Another Congress MLA Naresh Selwal said though the BJP government claimed to have done so much about women security, Haryana today stood at fifth position in crime against women.

Selwal demanded justice for family of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide last year.

He said the late IPS officer’s daughter should be given a government job. In a reply, Minister Krishan Lal Panwar told the House that the Cabinet had already proposed the job offer.