Haryana Irrigation and Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry on Sunday dismissed the Opposition’s allegations of vote theft, accusing it of unnecessarily creating controversy over the issue.

Interacting with mediapersons in Jhajjar, where she inaugurated development works and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 37.50 crore, the minister said the Opposition should cooperate with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls instead of creating an atmosphere of controversy.

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“I contested the elections in 2014 and 2019 as a Congress candidate. I remember people turning out in large numbers to vote for the BJP. I have witnessed people casting their vote at their own free will. The SIR is a process carried out strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules. The Opposition should cooperate with the exercise instead of creating unnecessary controversy,” she said.

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Shruti advised the Opposition parties to focus on issues concerning the people rather than creating unnecessary controversy. She also targeted the Congress on the occasion.

Earlier, the minister said the new projects would strengthen the drainage system in various villages across the district and help address waterlogging in agricultural fields, as well as improve the drainage of floodwater.

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“These development projects will benefit several villages, including Ritoli, Kabulpur, Gochhi, Bisahan, Beri, Bakra, Nilaheri, Akehri-Madanpur, Achheja, Safipur, Malikpur, Godhri, Siwana Majra, Dubladham, Bithla, Ladayan, Birhar, Mundahera and Chhadwana. Improved drainage facilities will help reduce waterlogging in agricultural fields and promote agricultural activities,” she added.

The minister said, “The state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers and expanding basic infrastructure in the agricultural sector. Finding a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging is one of the government’s priorities. Continuous efforts are being made through irrigation and drainage projects to provide relief to the farmers and protect agricultural land from waterlogging,” she added.

The projects inaugurated included a 50-cusec-capacity pump house, along with a tail regulator, on the Bisahan Link Drain, constructed at a cost of Rs 428.83 lakh; the Kasni Link Drain, built at a cost of Rs 839.25 lakh; and a tubewell project to lower the gr oundwater level at Nilaheri village, costing Rs 687.99 lakh.