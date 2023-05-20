Opposition disrupting Khattar’s Jan Samvad, claims minister

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 19

Senior BJP leader and Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Friday blamed the opposition parties for creating disruption at the Chief Minister’s Jan Samvad programme. “The CM’s Jan Samvad is getting popularity and opposition parties are not able to digest it. So they are creating disruption at these programmes,” said Gujjar while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of a meeting of the BJP district unit at the party office in Sector 9 here.

On the issue of charging exorbitant fee by private schools, the Education Minister said they would take action if they received any complaint from parents.

Asked about the protest at Jantar Mantar, he said their demand for the registration of an FIR had been fulfilled and the probe was under way.

Earlier, while addressing the party workers, Gujjar said there was a three-fold rise in development works in the BJP government in comparison to the previous Congress government. Deserving candidates were getting jobs on merit. He highlighted the policies and works of the Union and the state governments and asked the party workers to make people aware of these works and policies, which would help in making the party stronger.