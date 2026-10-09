Opposition holds massive protest in Gurugram over ‘vote theft’

INDIA bloc constituents, including the Congress, staged a protest in Gurugram against the Central and Haryana governments over allegations of “vote theft” and irregularities in the electoral process. Congress workers not only held a march but also burned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s effigy.

Hundreds of party workers and senior leaders, carrying placards and banners, marched towards the city’s busiest intersection, Agarwal Dharamshala Chowk.

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Protesters raised “Vote thieves, quit power” slogans against the Modi government at the Centre and Saini government in the state.

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Former Panipat MLA Virendra Pal Shah said people will not accept a government formed by stealing votes. This battle is not merely about power; it is a fight to save the Constitution and democracy. “Our movement will continue—from the streets to Parliament—until those who stole the votes are punished,” he said.

District president (Rural) Vardhan Yadav alleged that in rural areas, names were deleted from the voter list, and bogus votes were added. “We demand a high-level inquiry. If the right to vote itself is not secure, how can democracy survive?” he asked.

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Former CPI (M) state secretary Surendra Malik and district secretary Usha Saroha said the BJP government is undermining the voting rights of workers, farmers, and the common people. CPI (M) leader Ishwar Singh claimed that the Election Commission has become a pawn of the ruling party.

Hooda seeks Gyanesh Kumar’s ouster

Ambala: Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the movement will intensify across the nation if the Chief Election Commissioner does not step down.

Speaking during a protest march in Ambala City, Hooda said, “There is nationwide outrage over the high-handedness and dictatorial attitude displayed by the BJP in Delhi against Rahul Gandhi. If the government believes it can intimidate Rahul Gandhi or Congress workers through FIRs and brutal police action, it is mistaken. Every Congress member will fight this battle with all their might and emerge victorious,” he stated.

He was accompanied by party state incharge Sanjay Dutt, state president Rao Narender Singh, MLA Nirmal Singh and other leaders.

They burned an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar in front of the DC’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President. They also demanded the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and the holding of elections using ballot papers. Dutt said following the Haryana poll results, the Congress had raised several questions with the Election Commission, but no answers were received.

Rao Narender remarked that the truth has reached the masses that the BJP formed the government in Haryana through theft rather than fair means. He said ample evidence of this theft has now come to light.