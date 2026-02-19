Opposition indulging in politics of allegations out of frustration: CM

Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said when a political party begins to lose its acceptability among the public, it resorts to allegations to divert attention from real issues. Referring to the so-called allegations such as “Operation Lotus” being raised in view of the BJP’s growing activity and public support in Punjab, he termed them completely baseless and a symbol of political frustration.

The CM was addressing a programme organised in Chandigarh on Thursday. He said if the public itself is making comparisons and searching for alternatives, the blame should not be placed on others. The people of Punjab now want peace and development, and only the BJP can deliver it. Just as Haryana is moving ahead on the path of development, Punjab too is ready for change.

The CM threw an open challenge to the opposition on the issue of MSP procurement, saying that if a discussion is held with data, “the truth will come out clearly.”

He said the Opposition wants farmers to remain stuck in protests, whereas the government wants farmers to continue to grow and make the nation and state prosperous. Procurement of 24 crops on MSP is a national record — not a slogan but a reality.

Saini clarified that the trade deal with the United States will benefit Indian farmers. Farmers from an agrarian state like Haryana will gain access to the American market for basmati rice, dairy products, fruits, vegetables and processed food.

Similarly, trade with the European Union will create export opportunities in sectors such as textiles, automobiles, and heavy engineering, strengthening the state’s economy.

Responding to allegations about cutting old-age pensions, the Chief Minister said the opposition is spreading lies and confusion on a sensitive issue for cheap popularity.

Saini clarified that out of the two lakh cases being cited, Over 1.03 lakh beneficiaries had passed away, around 37,000 had incorrect age records and about 39,000 cases were pending for verification, and the document verification is currently underway.

He added that in 1992, the Congress government had fixed the income limit at Rs 10,000, which was not revised till 2009. In 2023, the present government increased the income limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, raising beneficiaries to 17.98 lakh, and today more than 20 lakh elderly persons are receiving pensions.

The CM said pension increased by Rs 200 during the INLD rule and by Rs 700 during 10 years of Congress, whereas the present government has made a historic increase of Rs 2,200 in 11 years.

Rejecting opposition allegations regarding HPSC recruitments, the Chief Minister said recruitments are being conducted with complete transparency. The earlier system of “parchi-kharchi” has been ended, and merit alone is the basis of recruitment.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have publicly praised Haryana’s transparent recruitment system and cite it as an example for other states.