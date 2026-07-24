Opposition misleading youth on NEET issue: CM Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday accused the Opposition of attempting to mislead the youth over the NEET paper leak issue, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered strict action against those responsible for examination paper leaks.

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Interacting with mediapersons here, Saini said the Prime Minister had directed that FIRs be registered against those involved in examination paper leaks and that such cases be thoroughly investigated and brought before fast-track courts to ensure speedy punishment.

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“PM Modi has accorded the highest priority to the secure future of students and has taken cognisance of the NEET paper leak case as well as other similar incidents. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not even willing to discuss the issue in Parliament. If the Opposition has any constructive suggestions, it should present them before the Central Government,” he said.

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The Chief Minister advised Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition parties to focus on resolving the problems faced by students instead of attempting to derive political mileage by spreading confusion. He said if the Opposition had any suggestions, they should place them before Parliament and engage in meaningful discussions so that the examination system could be further strengthened.

Replying to a question, Saini said several cases of examination paper leaks had also surfaced during the UPA Government, but no concrete action was been taken then. He further said while the previous government had allocated only Rs 8,225 crore for the education sector, the present Central Government had increased the allocation to Rs 1.39 lakh crore.

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Referring to neighbouring Punjab, Saini said in a recent competitive examination, candidates with incorrect names were declared successful, following which the high court stayed the result.

He further said to safeguard the sanctity of examinations, the Haryana Government enacted the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2021, under which stringent punishment ranging from two to 10 years’ imprisonment has been prescribed for those found guilty of using unfair means or indulging in examination-related malpractices.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the residence of former Meham MLA Balraj Kundu and expressed condolences on the demise of his father, Zile Singh Kundu.