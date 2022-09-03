JP Nadda accuses Opposition of promoting dynastic politics; calls on party workers in Kaithal, Ambala

Tribune reporters

Kaithal/Ambala, September 2

Ahead of the announcement of the panchayat elections in Haryana, BJP national president JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the state.

The party president reached the Kaithal grain market on Friday to chair the BJP’s “Amrit Kal Sankalp rally”, in which he tried to infuse energy among party workers and leaders in the presence of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party state president OP Dhankar.

Congress limited to brother-sister party The BJP takes care of all sections of society as it has democracy, while the Congress is no more a national or regional party, but has been limited to a brother-sister party. — JP Nadda Nadda, BJP National President

Nadda targeted Opposition parties for promoting dynastic politics and said a majority of these parties were limited to families. He said the BJP was the party which had democracy, while the Congress was limited to a party of brother and sister.

“The BJP takes care of all sections of society as it has democracy, while the Congress is no more a national or regional party, but has been limited to a brother-sister party. Even senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, after quiting the party, has raised question over leadership,” said Nadda.

Citing examples of the Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, Shiv Sena, TMC, RJD, PDP, SAD and others, he said these were limited to families and now the Congress had become a family party. “Those parties’ leaders are on bail and facing corruption charges. How can they get rid society of corruption?” Nadda questioned.

Nadda said Modi’s victories in 2014 and 2019 were a rejection of the vote bank of caste politics being driven by the Congress and others. “The Congress had divided people on the basis of caste, religion and region, but the BJP had made people united,” he said.

Praising CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Nadda said the state government was working towards the welfare of the people and implementing schemes with responsibility and transparency, which had brought a change. Haryana is working well in schemes like the implementation of the soil health cards, providing benefits under Ayushman cards and providing electricity etc.

In Ambala, Nadda today called upon the party workers to further strengthen the party at the booth level and induct new people into the party. He was here to hold a meeting of the Balana mandal in Ambala City.

During a closed-door meeting held here, the party’s national president asked the party workers to conduct various programmes at the booth level, highlight achievements of the government, help people in taking benefits of the government schemes and induct new people in the party.

On this occasion, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel apprised Nadda of the activities and previous meetings held.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, party state chief OP Dhankar, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, Haryana in-charge Vinod Tawde, Sangathan Mantri Ravindra Raju, and several other BJP leaders welcomed the national president on his arrival in Ambala.

Nadda praised Home Minister Anil Vij after he was apprised of the Janta Darbar the Haryana minister holds.

Salutes players

Nadda saluted Haryana for its brave soldiers, farmers and sportspersons. He hailed sportspersons of the state for their CWG performance.

