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Home / Haryana / Opposition targeting constitutional bodies, claims Haryana minister Vij

Opposition targeting constitutional bodies, claims Haryana minister Vij

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Minister Anil Vij addresses the media in Yamunanagar on Friday. Tribune photo
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Launching an attack on the Opposition, Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij alleged that it wanted to undermine constitutional institutions and impose dictatorship in the country.

Speaking to the media in Yamunanagar here today, he said the Opposition, particularly Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, had been running a campaign to target constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate and CBI.

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Referring to the protest held at Jantar Mantar recently, he alleged that the Opposition had staged the protest, despite directions issued by the Supreme Court on the matter.

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“Indira Gandhi imposed dictatorship for only two or two and a half years, whereas they (Congress) want to bring dictatorship permanently,” he alleged.

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