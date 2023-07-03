 Opposition’s agenda to target JJP on alliance: Dushyant Chautala : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Opposition's agenda to target JJP on alliance: Dushyant Chautala

Opposition’s agenda to target JJP on alliance: Dushyant Chautala

‘Aims to bring down govt, throttle development in state’

Opposition’s agenda to target JJP on alliance: Dushyant Chautala

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala addresses party workers in Julana Assembly constituency in Jind on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, July 2

Turning the heat on the Opposition parties on the issue of the BJP-JJP coalition, the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has alleged that these parties have the single-point agenda to target the JJP on the issue of alliance with the BJP to form the state government and to throttle the process of development in the state.

Generating jobs for state youths

Rs 13,000 crore investment has been brought to Kharkhoda alone for the Maruti plant. Here, every year 10,000 cars will be manufactured, which will be the world’s biggest car-manufacturing plant. It will also generate 12,000 jobs, of which 75 per cent will be for Haryana youths alone. Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister

Addressing the party’s Sonepat Lok Sabha rally held in the Julana Assembly constituency in Jind district today, Dushyant said, “Opposition leaders were busy in just one work these days. They are looking at how this alliance breaks down, how the organisation of the JJP party breaks down and how they get an opportunity to get a share in power,” he said, adding that the entire opposition was targeting him.

Dushyant stated that he took the step to join the government with the aim to ensuring the progress and development of the state and to fulfil the aspirations of a large section of society, especially in rural areas. “We joined the government to empower the workers and farmer class,” he stated.

Throwing an open challenge to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Deputy CM said in the Congress’ 10-year rule, Hooda could not bring Rs 20,000-crore investment in the state, whereas in the current government, Rs 13,000 crore investment had been brought to Kharkhoda alone for the Maruti plant.

Dushyant said in this plant, every year 10,000 cars would be manufactured which would be the world’s biggest car manufacturing plant. It would also generate around 12,000 jobs, of which around 9,000 (75%) would be for Haryana youths alone.

Dushyant said former CM Hooda had discriminated against Jind and many other districts. “Under the Congress rule, 63,000 acres of farmers’ land was acquired at a throwaway price, whereas the coalition government acquired land with the farmers’ consent,” he said.

Activating the party workers to strengthen the party at the booth level, Dushyant said the ‘key’ (JJP election symbol) will again open the lock to the Assembly in 2024. “We will also reach the Lok Sabha,” he claimed.

JJP supremo Dr Ajay Singh Chautala called for strengthening the party at each booth. Chautala said he hoped that the vote percentage would increase from 17% to 51% and the number of MLAs would increase from 10 to 46 in the next election.

