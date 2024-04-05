Oral health focus at Sirsa college

Sirsa, April 4
An event was organised to observe Oral Health Week at JCD Dental College on Thursday. The theme of the event was ‘Healthy Mouth, Healthy Body’.
Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, Director General, JCD Vidyapeeth, was the chief guest at the event.
Various activities were organised to mark the occasion in which students and faculty members participated enthusiastically.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Dhindsa highlighted the significance of the theme.
Oral Health Week is observed to create awareness about the importance of oral and dental health, emphasising healthy eating habits, proper dental care, and oral hygiene.
During the past one week, specialists conducted sessions to educate students about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, which can positively impact their social, emotional, and physical well-being.
