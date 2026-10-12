Orbital rail corridor tunnel caves in again in Nuh, damages school and houses

A stretch of the under-construction Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor tunnel caved in for the second time in six days at Patuka village in Nuh district, damaging a government school building and two houses and exposing a gas pipeline. No casualties were reported.

The collapse took place around 8 pm on Saturday in Patuka, which falls under the Sahsola gram panchayat in the Tauru subdivision. Three to four acres of farmland and a stretch of more than 500 metres sank. One of the two damaged houses was completely razed, while part of the school building was also damaged. The route linking Patuka village to the hill has been blocked.

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Villagers said they were inside their homes when they heard a loud thud. They came out to find a pit in the fields that continued to widen. About 300 metres of land had caved in overnight, and by morning, the affected stretch had extended beyond 500 metres. The house that collapsed had shuttering fitted, but nobody was inside at the time.

Police rushed to the spot, and announcements were made from mosques asking people to stay away from the site, especially children.

The collapse also exposed a GAIL pipeline carrying gas from Jamnagar to Loni in Ghaziabad. No leakage was reported. A team of about two dozen GAIL officials reached the spot to secure the pipeline. More than two dozen senior Railway officials, experts and investigators also arrived overnight and have been at the site since Sunday morning.

Railway Executive Director Narender Chhibber said the incident was unfortunate and that its causes were being examined. He said work below the tunnel had been halted after the first collapse five days earlier, so no workers were present at the time of the incident.

The collapse occurred at the point where the Aravalli tunnel begins, he said, adding that weak rock and soil could lead to seepage. Designers and experts have been summoned, and the area has been barricaded. He said losses to farmland would be assessed and compensation paid. He also appealed to villagers to stay away from the site.

Tauru DSP Abhimanyu Lohan said police were sent to the site overnight and remained deployed. He appealed to villagers to cooperate and warned that action would be taken against violators. He said the situation was under control.

The first collapse took place around 8 pm last Sunday, when a pit about 20 metres wide opened in a farmer’s field. Villagers had then accused the construction company of negligence and complained to the police and district administration, but alleged that their concerns were not taken seriously.

Villagers now blame the company’s negligence for the latest collapse. They have warned that they will not allow work to resume unless their land is acquired and fair compensation is paid. They have held protests earlier and appealed to MPs and the Railway Minister.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of about Rs 1,200 crore. Work is under way at 80 locations, with experts monitoring it continuously. Videos of the collapse have gone viral on social media, while fear and uncertainty prevail across the area.