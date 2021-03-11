Order banning fodder transport set aside in Hisar

Hisar, May 16
The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Vivek Goel, has set aside the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, regarding the ban on the transportation of fodder out of Hisar. After the decision, farmers will be able to take fodder out of Hisar as well.
Farm activist and advocate Harshdeep Singh Gill, member of the SKM and resident of Moth Rangdan village in Hisar district, had filed a revision petition on May 7 against the order.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’