Order banning fodder transport set aside in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 16

The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Vivek Goel, has set aside the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, regarding the ban on the transportation of fodder out of Hisar. After the decision, farmers will be able to take fodder out of Hisar as well.

Farm activist and advocate Harshdeep Singh Gill, member of the SKM and resident of Moth Rangdan village in Hisar district, had filed a revision petition on May 7 against the order.