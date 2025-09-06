Order on arms licence rejections

The Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Dr Sumita Misra, has directed all Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners that reasons for the rejection of applications for grant, renewal, or extension of arms licences must be recorded in writing and furnished to the applicants.
She said under Section 14 of the Arms Act, the licensing authorities were required to record reasons in writing for any refusal and provide the same to the applicant on demand, except where it was not in public interest to disclose such reasons.
