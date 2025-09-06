DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Order on arms licence rejections

Order on arms licence rejections

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:47 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Dr Sumita Misra, has directed all Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners that reasons for the rejection of applications for grant, renewal, or extension of arms licences must be recorded in writing and furnished to the applicants.

Advertisement

She said under Section 14 of the Arms Act, the licensing authorities were required to record reasons in writing for any refusal and provide the same to the applicant on demand, except where it was not in public interest to disclose such reasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts