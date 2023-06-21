Order on contract staff set aside

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 20

The Haryana Government’s order reverting permanently absorbed persons as contractual employees has failed to find favour with the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Acting on a bunch of petitions, Justice Jaishree Thakur has set aside the impugned orders dated October 13, 2021, whereby the petitioner-employees were reverted.

In the petitions filed through senior advocate Gurminder Singh with counsel JS Gill, the petitioners were seeking directions to the State and other respondents to allow them to continue as Deputy Director (Economics), junior scale stenographer and assistant librarian.

Justice Thakur’s Bench was told that the petitioners were reverted to their original post on contractual basis, despite their absorption in terms of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (Officer and Employees Condition of Service) Regulations, 2016.

Gurminder Singh argued there was no reason for reverting them once they stood absorbed in terms of ‘Regulations of 2016’. Such orders would tantamount to major punishment. The counsel for the respondents, on the other hand, urged that the petitioners were not entitled to be absorbed on promotional post as they were initially engaged on contractual basis. Public posts were to be filled up after inviting applications from the general public by judging the suitability of each candidate in terms of the Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification for Vacancies) Act, 1956. Any deviation would make the appointments illegal.

Justice Thakur asserted: “The argument by counsel for the State and other respondents that the petitioners were not eligible for regularisation under the 2014 policy and chose a method of getting them absorbed under the ‘Regulations of 2016’ is not tenable. A perusal of minutes of the 91st meeting held would reflect that there was due consideration of the applications given. Merely because the petitioners would not fall within the State Regularisation Policy, 2014, it cannot be held that the ‘Regulations of 2016’ cannot be made applicable to the petitioners herein.”