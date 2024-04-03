Order on plea against Karnal bypoll today

Chandigarh, April 2
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today reserved orders on a petition filed against the Election Commission of India and other respondents for setting aside the notification “to the extent of declaring byelections for the Karnal Assembly Constituency”.
The orders were reserved by the Bench of Justice Sudhir Singh and Justice Harsh Bunger after hearing the matter. The orders are scheduled to be pronounced on April 3. The matter was brought to the court’s notice after one Kunal Chanana filed a petition challenging the notification. Among other things, he contended that the byelection result was scheduled to be declared on June 4, while the Assembly’s term was to expire on November 3. “Prior to that, the implementation of the code of conduct would be necessitated in the State of Haryana for conducting fresh General Election. Consequently, the incoming elected member would scarcely have approximately two months to discharge his duties as a legislative Assembly member,” he submitted.
