Order setting aside Yadav Sabha polls stayed

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, May 14

In a major relief to Yadav Sabha, Mahendragarh, the Registrar General of Societies, Haryana, has stayed the operation of the order passed by the state registrar for setting aside the elections of the governing body of the sabha.

The election of the sabha was conducted last year. However, it was set aside by the state registrar. An appeal was filed against the order praying for stay.

Rao Devender Singh Nirban, counsel for the appellant, submitted that the election was conducted as per the provisions of the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies (HRRS) Act, 2012 and bylaws of the society. Only a single contestant was available for each 13 posts of the governing body of the society, including president, vice president, general secretary, cashier and seven members of executive committee, on the last date of withdrawal of nomination on October 27, 2022.

“On October 28, 2022, the district registrar stayed the election process. Later, the state registrar wrongly allowed the election reference made by the district registrar and set aside the election of the sabha on April 21. He also ordered appointment of administrator in the sabha and conducting of the elections of the governing body afresh,” submitted Rao, adding that the appeal was filed before the Registrar General who gave the governing body of the sabha a major relief by staying the operation of the state registrar’s order.