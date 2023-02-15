Order to issue charge sheet against patwari

Tribune News Service

Rewari, February 14

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Garg has issued orders to issue a charge-sheet to a patwari, posted in the Nahar block, for allegedly not performing his task in time, especially related to the CM window.

The action has been taken on the report submitted by the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) against the patwari, Harit, who allegedly did not pay heed to the BDPO’s instructions for disposing of the CM window complaints.

Also, the patwari failed to submit a report about handing over charges to the gram panchayat, while illegal possession could not be removed due to the non-availability of the measurement report, said a press release issued by the district administration today.