Order to issue charge sheet against patwari

Rewari, February 14
Deputy Commissioner Ashok Garg has issued orders to issue a charge-sheet to a patwari, posted in the Nahar block, for allegedly not performing his task in time, especially related to the CM window.
The action has been taken on the report submitted by the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) against the patwari, Harit, who allegedly did not pay heed to the BDPO’s instructions for disposing of the CM window complaints.
Also, the patwari failed to submit a report about handing over charges to the gram panchayat, while illegal possession could not be removed due to the non-availability of the measurement report, said a press release issued by the district administration today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...