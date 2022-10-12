 Orders issued to halt drug-manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonepat unit: Haryana minister Anil Vij : The Tribune India

Orders issued to halt drug-manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonepat unit: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Says that after the incident, a joint team of the state and the Centre inspected the unit and found 12 violations or deficiencies

PTI

Chandigarh, October 12

The Haryana government has given orders to halt drug-manufacturing at the Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ Sonepat unit, and the action was taken due to various violations at the pharma unit, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

Maiden Pharma's Sonepat unit

"We have ordered that all drug production of this unit be stopped with immediate effect," Vij told PTI over phone.

Samples of four cough syrups manufactured by the firm had been sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination soon after the WHO potentially linked them to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

Vij said that after the incident, a joint team of the state and the Centre inspected the unit and found 12 violations or deficiencies.

"Taking cognisance of this, the state government has ordered that the drug production in the unit be halted," Vij said.

He said the report of the samples of four cough syrups which had been recently sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata for examination was awaited.

"When that report comes, depending on what it says, we will take further action," he said. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police's AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

2
Punjab

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

3
World

Tulsi Gabbard quits Democratic Party, calls it a party of ‘elitist cabal of war-mongers’

4
Punjab

Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection

5
Haryana

Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation

6
Sports

Spinners shine as India clinch ODI series against South Africa

7
Entertainment

Justin Bieber says Kanye West 'crossed the line' by targeting his wife Hailey

8
Nation

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

9
Himachal

PM Modi to flag off Amb-New Delhi Vande Bharat train tomorrow

10
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Orders issued to halt drug manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonepat unit: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Orders issued to halt drug-manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonepat unit: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Says that after the incident, a joint team of the state and ...

Kerala 'human sacrifice': As part of black magic, accused ate victim’s flesh; couple among 3 held

Kerala 'human sacrifice': As part of black magic, accused ate victim’s flesh; couple among 3 held

Victims were lured under the pretext of acting in porn films...

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against BJP leader Tejinder Singh Bagga

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against BJP leader Tejinder Singh Bagga

Asserts that the continuation of criminal proceedings would ...

Punjab Police SIT questions SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in 2015 Kotkapura firing case

Punjab Police SIT questions SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in 2015 Kotkapura firing case

Badal was the chief minister of Punjab when the police firin...

Punjab govt allows 2-hour window for bursting ‘green’ crackers on Diwali, Gurpurab

Punjab govt allows 2-hour window for bursting 'green' crackers on Diwali, Gurpurab

E-commerce sites prohibited from selling or delivering crack...


Cities

View All

Property row: Man shot dead by gangsters in Tarn Taran district

Property row: Man shot dead by gangsters in Tarn Taran district

Transporter, mother attacked by armed persons in Attari

Two bike-borne robbers loot Rs 40,000 from petrol pump

5 held for desecration at Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Kathunangal

Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice centre of attraction at Wagah border

Constable caught taking ~5K bribe

Bathinda constable caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Protest in Bathinda over hike in prices of sand

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says UT to decide on filing FIR

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says Chandigarh Administration to decide on filing FIR

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

French firm, Chandigarh MC to ink water agreement on November 18

Now, private agency to keep rear lanes clean in Chandigarh

Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking, Kejriwal lauds education team

Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking, Kejriwal lauds education team

Satyendra Jain case: AAP asks Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, Anurag to apologise

Gurugram admn decides to fine defaulters Rs 2,500 for burning stubble

Now, online auto approval for name addition in birth certificate up to 4 years after childbirth: MCD

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Deterrent plan to check stubble-burning in Kapurthala in place

Nawanshahr: 6 held for kidnapping man back from Dubai

French Bakers owner among four sent to judicial custody

10 stubble-burning cases recorded in Jalandhar

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Ludhiana: Chandigarh Road inundated as sewers overflow after rainfall

Tribunal sets aside election of Bar Association secretary

No dept ready to repair damaged stretch of Dugri-Dhandra Road

Eight arrested in snatching, theft cases in Ludhiana

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Patiala: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines to curb dengue

Dengue: Civic body targets hotspots in Patiala to spread awareness

2 roads made one-way in Patiala to tackle festive rush

Sealing of 250 shops smacks of vendetta: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Samples collected from sweets shops in Patiala district