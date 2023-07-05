Orders to seal two screening plants for violating guidelines

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, July 4

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued orders to seal two screening plants that were found violating norms. Orders for 15 more plants are being processed.

As per information, there are 52 screening plants in the district, of which 28 were inspected by the district-level task force comprising the SDM, Naraingarh, and officials from the HSPCB, Mining Department and the police.

After the inspection, show-cause notices were served on all 28 plant operators for violations, including the lack of metalled roads on the premises, absence of proper ramps, settling tanks and not planting trees along the outer boundary in two rows, as per the guidelines. These norms are mandatory as per a notification of the state government.

“All screening plants are situated in different villages of Naraingarh subdivision. Of 28 plants, 11 plant operators have submitted compliance reports regarding the guidelines. Closure orders have been received for two plants while closure orders for 15 are likely to be received this week,” an official in the pollution control board stated.

Nitin Mehta, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, said: “Various violations were observed during inspection, following which the notices were served. As many as 11 plant operators have claimed that they have complied with the guidelines. Another inspection will be held soon to verify their claims. The sealing process of other plants will be initiated soon as we have received orders for two plants and the remaining 15 are under process.”

“The HSPCB will organise awareness camps for the plant operators to make them aware of the ill effects of dust and the negative impact on the environment if the guidelines are not followed. The department will continue to hold inspections and environment compensation charges will be imposed as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board,” he added.

The Ambala DC, Dr Shaleen, said: “The officials of the pollution control board have been directed to ensure that all screening plants follow the guidelines. They have also been directed to reinspect the plants of the operators who have submitted a compliance report and submit a verification report by July 17. Directions have also been issued to the officials to ensure there is no illegal mining and plying of overloaded vehicles in the district, and take appropriate action against the violators.”