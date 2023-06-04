Orders water drainage survey before monsoon

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 3

Interacting with people at Karnal’s Ward No. 14 today, the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that a survey regarding the water drainage system would be conducted in Karnal before the monsoon. He directed the Municipal Corporation commissioner to constitute a team of engineers and get the survey done at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to prepare a list of all colonies facing the problem of water-logging and conduct a survey to fix the problem of drainage.