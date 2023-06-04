Orders water drainage survey before monsoon

Karnal, June 3
Interacting with people at Karnal’s Ward No. 14 today, the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that a survey regarding the water drainage system would be conducted in Karnal before the monsoon. He directed the Municipal Corporation commissioner to constitute a team of engineers and get the survey done at the earliest.
The Chief Minister also directed the officials to prepare a list of all colonies facing the problem of water-logging and conduct a survey to fix the problem of drainage.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288
Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously
Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'
Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...
Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel
Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...