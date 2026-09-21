Organic farmers seek govt testing labs to promote natural farming in Haryana

Thanks to the increasing awareness about the serious health hazards caused due to chemical fertilisers and pesticides etc in foodgrains, fruits and vegetables, more and more people now prefer to have organic agricultural produce.

However, the farmers — especially the new entrants in the field of organic or natural farming — find it tough to market their chemical-free produce due to lack of knowledge, network and testing facilities.

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Hence, the organisations engaged in promoting natural farming in Haryana have sought the support of the state government in testing and marketing of organic agricultural produce.

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“Most of the farmers engaged in natural farming for several years have developed their marketing channels and networks of customers. However, the farmers who are relatively new to the field of organic farming often struggle to sell their produce at good prices timely,” observes agriculture economist Prof Rajinder Chaudhary, Adviser, Kudarti Kheti Abhiyan, Haryana.

Questioned about the ways and means to help the organic farmers and boost natural farming in the state, he maintains that government-run laboratories should be established across the state on the pattern of water and soil-testing labs established in Haryana.

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“These laboratories should test the farm produce free of cost or at nominal rates and certify that it is natural/organic/chemical-free. The establishment of such testing laboratories will help the organic farmers get their produce certified. The customers will also be reassured about the genuineness of the produce,” states the expert.

He points out that the private testing laboratories do certify the produce of farmers, but the small farmers are unable to afford their hefty charges.

The state government has decided to implement a comprehensive scheme to make farmers aware of natural farming and increase their income.

The main objective of this scheme is to get rid of the ill-effects of excessive use of chemical fertilisers on crops or cultivable land which has been damaged but can be saved further.

The three-pronged scheme aims to make the farmers aware of natural farming and encourage them to adopt new techniques; to provide financial assistance to the farmers; and assist the farmers regarding product certification, marketing and branding.

Meanwhile, certain organic farmers are also making efforts to promote natural farming by forming cooperative societies to market the produce of the farmers.

One such cooperative society has recently been set up by Yashpal Khola, a Rewari-based farmer who was honoured by the President of India for his notable contribution to natural farming earlier this year.

“As of now, we get our produce tested at a private laboratory. The state government is also in the process of setting up testing labs, which will benefit the organic farmers,” says the farmer.