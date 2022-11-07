Organise trade fairs in Gurugram, Faridabad, says Haryana Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Haryana Chief Secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal recently directed officials that preparations should be made in such a planned manner that the state could make a mark at all trade fairs as it had gained identity in International Trade Fair of India, International Gita Mahotsav and Surajkund Fair across the world.

Kaushal said efforts should be made to organise trade fairs in districts as envisioned by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. First, such trade fairs should be organised in Gurugram and Faridabad districts, he said. The Chief Secretary was presiding over the 32nd Governing Body meeting of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana convened here today to review the preparations for the International Trade Fair of India to be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from November 14.

The meeting also approved the proposal for a budget of Rs 2.79 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The participants were informed at the meeting that the theme of upcoming Indian International Trade Fair-2022 will be ‘Vocal for local, local to global’. Kaushal told officials to ensure that the pavilion of Haryana was more attractive and creative in the International Trade Fair of India.

“The fair should be planned in a time bound manner in collaboration with various departments,” he added.

#faridabad #gurugram