Organised crime Bill reintroduced

Chandigarh, March 21
After withdrawing it twice, the Haryana Government today reintroduced the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2023, in the Vidhan Sabha.
The first version of the Bill was passed by the Vidhan Sabha in August 2019 and withdrawn in November 2020. Home Minister Anil Vij had withdrawn the second version of the Bill, the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill 2020, in August 2022 after it was found to be in conflict with the provisions of the NDPS Act and also certain discrepancies were found by the Ministry of Law.
