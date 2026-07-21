Orientation event concludes at Sonepat law university

Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU) concluded its six-day ‘Deeksharambh’ student orientation programme, held from July 15 to July 20 with a valedictory session on Monday.

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The event was attended by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as the Chief Guest, while Professor Dr VK Ahuja, Director, Indian Law Institute, New Delhi, attended as the guest of honour. The programme was presided virtually by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Devinder Singh, who welcomed the guests and the newly admitted students on behalf of the University.

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Dr Devinder Singh remarked that ‘Deeksharambh’ is not merely an orientation programme but the beginning of a transformative journey in the lives of students. He emphasised that legal education is not confined to producing successful lawyers or judges; rather, it aims to nurture socially responsible, ethically grounded and constitutionally conscious citizens committed to justice, equality and human dignity. He encouraged students to actively participate in academic pursuits, research, moot courts, sports, cultural activities and innovation initiatives, stressing that discipline, continuous learning, effective time management, and strong character are the true foundations of professional excellence and leadership.

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Addressing the gathering, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan appreciated the University’s strategic location and its academic environment. Sharing experiences from his school days, he reflected on what inspired him to pursue a career in law. He congratulated the newly admitted students for successfully clearing the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and appreciated the significance of the name ‘Deeksharambh’.