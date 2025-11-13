DT
Haryana / Orientation programme held for nursing students

Orientation programme held for nursing students

Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 04:00 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
The GMN Language Lab organised an orientation session for the newly inducted batches of BSc nursing and GNM students from GMN College for Nursing recently.
The GMN Language Lab organised an orientation session on for the newly inducted batches of BSc nursing and GNM students from GMN College for Nursing recently.

The session aimed at introducing students to the language lab’s specially designed programme that focused on enhancing communication skills essential for healthcare professionals. The session also aimed at supporting nursing students in developing effective language and interpersonal skills—an essential component in the healthcare profession.

The orientation was conducted by Kamalpreet Kaur, Harshita and Mehak Talwar from the department of English. Around 40 students participated in the session, which familiarised them with the lab’s interactive modules, digital learning tools and practical exercises that strengthen English proficiency and patient communication.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rohit Dutt, Principal, GMN College, said, “Effective communication is the cornerstone of compassionate healthcare. Initiatives like these not only strengthen linguistic competence but also nurture confidence and empathy among future nurses.”

