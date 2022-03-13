Oust G-23 leaders to save Cong, say ex-ministers

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 12

Former Haryana Home Minister and Congress leader Subhash Batra has asked the party’s central leadership to oust G-23 leaders or be ready to face Punjab-like poll debacles in Haryana and other states.

“Certain Congress leaders who have enjoyed plum positions like those of Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and Rajya Sabha members are now damaging and weakening their own party at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such black sheep should be expelled at the earliest,” said Batra.

Addressing a news conference at Rohtak on Saturday, the former minister stated that if the Congress high command still fails to pull up its socks and take some concrete action against the leaders indulging in anti-party activities, the grassroots level workers would turn away from it.

In a veiled attack on former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Batra accused him of opposing the party’s state presidents and ignoring senior leaders.

Batra, who was flanked by former Haryana minister Krishan Murti Hooda, lamented that the top leadership of the Congress was surrounded by a handful of persons and had stopped listening to party’s leaders and workers, which was not a good sign.

“We will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and apprise him of the concerns of Congressmen,” the former ministers stated.

In response to a query, Batra asserted that he would contest the upcoming election to the state Assembly against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal constituency.