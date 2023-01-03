‘Oust Sandeep’ clamour grows louder

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 2

Leaders of political parties and representatives of social and farmers’ outfits continue to put the state government in the dock over its stance on the sexual harassment case registered against ex-Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on the complaint of a junior coach.

They are demanding the sacking of the accused from the Cabinet for ensuring a fair probe into the case.

After women outfits, now Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, accompanied by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal in Jhajjar, today said the government should immediately sack Sandeep to prove its clear intention in the matter. “A fair probe can’t be ensured when there is a government influence in the matter and it is possible only when the accused is sacked from the Cabinet,” Deepender added.

Surender Singh, state secretary, CPI (M), has accused the Khattar government of adopting a highly unbecoming attitude in the case, saying it was doing a shameful defence of the minister by not sacking him. “The formation of the SIT at the instance of the accused and not listening to the complainant woman is shameful. Such conduct is tantamount to the travesty of justice by the same Police Department, which is duty bound to ensure the guarantee of safety to the citizens, especially women,” he said.

Surender said the unsavoury conduct of the State Women Commission chief for publicly expressing her baseless disbelief on the allegation of sexual assault by the woman coach was also condemnable. This irresponsible act had dented the constitutional mandate of the body created to look after the safety of women, he added.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leaders have also accused the state government of leaving the accused minister free to browbeat the complainant.

AIKS national vice-president Inderjit Singh, state chief Master Balbir and secretary Sumit Singh have questioned the sincerity of the BJP-JJP coalition government towards the rule of law. “Same girls of Haryana who bring laurels to the state and the country at the cost of their academic career are finding themselves unsafe even at the hands of the minister concerned,” Inderjit said.