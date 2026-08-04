'Out of India’s 13 gold medals, Haryana players won 7': CM Saini congratulates athletes

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday highlighted the state’s achievements in sports, announced programmes under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Samriti Diwas’ and shared details of the celebrations marking the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister congratulated the country’s athletes for their outstanding performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where India finished fourth with a total of 39 medals. He said Haryana players made the state proud by winning 10 of these medals.

Advertisement

“Out of India’s 13 gold medals, Haryana players won seven, including five daughters who brought laurels to the country. I congratulate the athletes. These achievements are possible due to the strong sports policy implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Saini maintained.

Advertisement

Speaking about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Chief Minister Saini said like previous years, a Tiranga Yatra would be organised from August 9 to August 17 across the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, and today it has become a major people’s movement. This year, the campaign has been dedicated to Vande Mataram, which adds a special significance to the celebrations,” he added.

Advertisement

Saini said the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and Vande Mataram together provide a great opportunity to connect the younger generation with the glorious history of the nation. “This is not merely a government programme but a national festival of public participation,” he added.

The Chief Minister informed that exhibitions showcasing the history and significance of the national flag and Vande Mataram would be organised in schools and colleges. Various competitions, including essay writing, painting and speech contests, along with programmes highlighting the contribution of local freedom fighters, would also be conducted.

“A Tiranga Concert filled with the spirit of Vande Mataram will be organised in Mahendragarh on August 9. The Selfie with Tiranga campaign will remain a major digital activity during the celebrations. I appeal to citizens to hoist the national flag with full respect and dignity,” the CM said.

Speaking about the ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Samriti Diwas’, the Chief Minister said the day would be observed across the country on August 14.

He said a state-level programme would be organised in Gurugram, where an exhibition would be set up on August 13. The programme would conclude on the evening of August 14 with a candlelight silent march.

The CM further informed that the Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan was launched on July 29 and would continue till February 20, 2027.

He said the campaign began from Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi, the birthplace of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, where sacred soil-filled urns (kalash) were worshipped and handed over to representatives of different states. The urn procession, which started from Varanasi, is travelling across the country.

“The sacred soil brought from the birthplace of Shri Guru Ravidas Ji has reached Gurugram, where a grand welcome ceremony is being organised on the premises of Mata Sheetla Temple,” he added.

The CM further announced that a grand Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Yatra would be taken out from Dera Sachkhand in Punjab to Varanasi from October 5 to November 5.

Expressing confidence in public participation, Saini said people of Haryana would actively participate in all these programmes and make them successful.