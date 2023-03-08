Out to help accident victims, 2 men crushed to death by truck

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 7

Two persons were crushed to death under a truck when they were rescuing four other persons who got injured in a mishap on the Gurugram road near Yakubpur village here on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Aman (35) of Yakubpur and Bhup Singh (55) of Charkhi Dadri village. All injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar from where they were referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, following their critical condition.

According to reports, the first mishap took place when a car collided with a truck near Yakubpur village. Four persons, two each in both vehicles, were injured. Hearing the sound of the collision, several people rushed to the spot and started rescuing the injured from the vehicles.

Meanwhile, a truck from the opposite side ran over Aman and Bhup Singh. Both died on the spot while the truck driver managed to flee. The police reached the spot and sent the bodies and the injured to the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar.

Sandeep Kumar, Investigation Officer, said separate cases had been registered against both truck drivers. The bodies were handed over to their kin after the autopsy.