Outages spark protests across Haryana

Several areas of Haryana remained without electricity on Friday, the second day of the three-day statewide strike by power employees and engineers, disrupting water supply, industrial activity and daily life. Frustrated residents staged protests and blocked roads at several places, including Sonepat, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Pehowa, Yamunanagar and Assandh. However, the strike was called off on Friday evening after the state government accepted the employees’ principal demand and issued directions to the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

At the Panipat Thermal Power Station, Unit 6 (210 MW) and Unit 8 (250 MW) were shut down due to low demand. The district also reported an approximately 30% decline in power demand.

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In Sonepat, residents blocked traffic on Delhi Road, Subhash Chowk, Old DC Road near Nandwani Nagar and Railway Road, causing congestion.

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In Hisar, prolonged outages disrupted businesses in urban and rural areas. Shopkeepers blocked the road at Dabda Chowk, prompting police intervention. Residents also staged a dharna outside Vidhyut Sadan, headquarters of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, alleging that power employees’ homes continued to receive electricity while other areas remained dark. They demanded immediate restoration of supply.

In Ambala, residents of Defence Colony, Prabhu Prem Puram, Baldev Nagar, Barara and Saha faced prolonged cuts. Government offices were also affected, while the District Bar Association suspended work. In Kurukshetra, protests were held at several locations, including Mohan Nagar Chowk, Amin Road, Jhansa Road and Brahma Chowk in Thanesar, besides Pehowa.

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In Yamunanagar, farmers led by BKU (Charuni) district president Sanju Gundiana protested outside the Kazibansh substation over disruption of rural power supply. Demonstrations were also reported at several other substations and locations in the district.

Outages continued in Karnal and Kaithal, where residents blocked roads in Assandh and Nissing. In Assandh, protesters alleged that no staff member was available at the substation to address their complaints.

In Sirsa, the strike affected around 115 villages as nearly 100 feeders remained shut. Drinking water supply, farming, rice mills and business activities were hit. Residents staged protests in Rori and Mandi Dabwali, while officials cited severe staff shortages in restoring services.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha extended support to the striking employees. A joint demonstration by power employees and farmers’ organisations was held, with BKU state president Rattan Mann announcing support for the agitation.