DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Outages spark protests across Haryana

Outages spark protests across Haryana

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 11:12 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Policemen pacify residents to clear the road blockade in Kurukshetra on Friday.
Advertisement

Several areas of Haryana remained without electricity on Friday, the second day of the three-day statewide strike by power employees and engineers, disrupting water supply, industrial activity and daily life. Frustrated residents staged protests and blocked roads at several places, including Sonepat, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Pehowa, Yamunanagar and Assandh. However, the strike was called off on Friday evening after the state government accepted the employees’ principal demand and issued directions to the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

At the Panipat Thermal Power Station, Unit 6 (210 MW) and Unit 8 (250 MW) were shut down due to low demand. The district also reported an approximately 30% decline in power demand.

Advertisement

In Sonepat, residents blocked traffic on Delhi Road, Subhash Chowk, Old DC Road near Nandwani Nagar and Railway Road, causing congestion.

Advertisement

In Hisar, prolonged outages disrupted businesses in urban and rural areas. Shopkeepers blocked the road at Dabda Chowk, prompting police intervention. Residents also staged a dharna outside Vidhyut Sadan, headquarters of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, alleging that power employees’ homes continued to receive electricity while other areas remained dark. They demanded immediate restoration of supply.

In Ambala, residents of Defence Colony, Prabhu Prem Puram, Baldev Nagar, Barara and Saha faced prolonged cuts. Government offices were also affected, while the District Bar Association suspended work. In Kurukshetra, protests were held at several locations, including Mohan Nagar Chowk, Amin Road, Jhansa Road and Brahma Chowk in Thanesar, besides Pehowa.

Advertisement

In Yamunanagar, farmers led by BKU (Charuni) district president Sanju Gundiana protested outside the Kazibansh substation over disruption of rural power supply. Demonstrations were also reported at several other substations and locations in the district.

Outages continued in Karnal and Kaithal, where residents blocked roads in Assandh and Nissing. In Assandh, protesters alleged that no staff member was available at the substation to address their complaints.

In Sirsa, the strike affected around 115 villages as nearly 100 feeders remained shut. Drinking water supply, farming, rice mills and business activities were hit. Residents staged protests in Rori and Mandi Dabwali, while officials cited severe staff shortages in restoring services.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha extended support to the striking employees. A joint demonstration by power employees and farmers’ organisations was held, with BKU state president Rattan Mann announcing support for the agitation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts