Outgoing sarpanch, three others booked for embezzling funds

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 5

Four persons, including an outgoing sarpanch and two panchayat secretaries, have been booked on the charges of committing embezzlement of funds and irregularities in the development works in Bhadani village here.

A case has been registered on the complaint of Ramphal Singh, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO). In his complaint, the BDPO said the Bhadani gram panchayat received a total grant of Rs 28 lakh for the construction of streets in the village in 2020 but the outgoing sarpanch, Sombir, along with panchayat secretaries Gajendra and Praveen, and a private firm misused the government funds.

They did not present bills/vouchers for the construction works. A case under Sections 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 have been filed against the four accused. —