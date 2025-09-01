DT
Home / Haryana / Outsourced employees of health varsity launch chain fast in Rohtak

Outsourced employees of health varsity launch chain fast in Rohtak

Former minister Krishan Murti Hooda takes up their demand with VC
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:30 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Outsourced staff at a relay hunger strike outside the health university in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune Photo
The relay hunger strike by a group of outsourced employees of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), being held at Maitri Park outside the campus, entered its fourth day on Sunday. The chain fast follows an indefinite dharna that has been ongoing for three months.

The protesters are demanding to be absorbed under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) — a move they say would ensure job security and access to additional employment benefits.

Abhishek, a protester, stated that the hunger strike was initiated after months of “inaction” by the authorities. “Our demand has been pending for over three months. With no resolution in sight, we are now left with no choice but to begin a relay fast. The protesters will rotate every 24 hours and we will continue the hunger strike until our demand is fulfilled,” he added.

In a show of support to the protesters, former minister and senior BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda met UHSR Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Aggarwal on Friday and urged him to accept the workers’ demand.

“I have requested the VC to support the employees’ plea for inclusion in HKRN. Prof Aggarwal informed me that discussions have already taken place with senior officials in Chandigarh and a decision is expected soon. His response appears positive,” he maintained.

Krishan Murti further said he would meet Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini soon and would take up the issue with him on behalf of the protesting workers.

“The Chief Minister has always been employee-friendly. I am confident he will consider this matter seriously and support the demand,” the former minister added.

