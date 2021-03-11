Karnal: Outsourced hospital staff not paid for months, protest

Karnal, June 3
As many as 160 outsourced employees of the Civil Hospital, including sweepers, general duty assistants, security guards and computer operators, have not been paid salary for the past three months, forcing them to go on strike. The strike lasted an hour.
After assurance by Principal Medical Officer Dr Piyush Sharma of transferring salary in their accounts at the earliest, they called off their protest and resumed duty.
“We have not been given salary for the past three months, making it difficult for us to conduct our lives,” said a general duty assistant.
Informed health dept
The salary for March will be given by the Health Dept, for which I have written to the Civil Surgeon. The remaining salary will be cleared through Kaushal Kalyana Board. —Dr Piyush Sharma, Principal medical officer
She, along with other protesting employees, said that they have not been given salary since March. They have been making rounds of various offices and have only got assurances. On Friday morning, the staff came to the hospital, but refused to discharge their duties.
“These employees were appointed through outsourcing. Their salary for March will be given by the Health Department for which I have written to the Civil Surgeon. The salary of two months will be cleared through Kaushal Kalyana Board. The verification of their accounts is being done after which their salaries will be transferred to their accounts,” said Dr Piyush Sharma, Principal Medical Officer.
