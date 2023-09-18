Outsourced staffers hold protest, demand regularisation of jobs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

Demanding regularisation of their jobs, scores of outsourced part-2 employees took out a protest march in the city on Sunday and staged a dharna near the CM camp office.

They handed over a memorandum to the CM’s representative for the Karnal Assembly segment, Sanjay Bathla, to press their demands. Bathla assured them that a meeting with the CM would be arranged soon.

Under the banner of Outsource Part Two Employees Society (Haryana), hundreds of employees posted at various departments, boards and corporations from across the state assembled at Karna Park and they started a march towards the CM camp office.

Ram Rattan, president of the society, said the government should bring a bill or policy to regularise these employees. The employees said 7,000 employees had been working in groups B, C, and D in different departments, boards and corporations for the past several years and their salaries had not been hiked after 2017. “We demand the government to regularise these employees,” said the protesting employees.

