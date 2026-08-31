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Home / Haryana / Outsourcing under scanner as sanitation strike cripples Haryana cities

Outsourcing under scanner as sanitation strike cripples Haryana cities

Contractors pay far below minimum wages, alleges workers’ union

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:52 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Sanitation workers throw garbage on police personnel in Hisar. File
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Jind on July 17, had appreciated the ‘Swachhata Se Swagat’ initiative and said cleanliness was a simple task that needed to become part of people’s nature and culture.

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Barely a month later, however, a prolonged strike by sanitation workers has left almost the entire urban Haryana struggling with mounting garbage. Heaps of waste on roads, streets and outside houses have exposed the gap between government cleanliness campaigns and the working conditions of those tasked with keeping cities clean.

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The strike, now in its fourth week, has not only blemished the image of Haryana’s cities but also raised questions over dignity of labour, wages and the government’s handling of the crisis. The impasse has witnessed confrontations between protesting workers and police-backed teams deployed to lift garbage.

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Former IAS officer Ashok Garg, who has served as Municipal Commissioner in Hisar and Manesar, attributed the problem largely to the contractor-based system of engaging sanitation workers. He urged the government to scrap the system, arguing that it had contributed to exploitation, corruption and poor sanitation services.

Garg said sanitation workers broadly fell into three categories — regular employees, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) payroll workers engaged on a contractual basis, and those deployed through private contractors.

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He said ULBs spent huge sums on sanitation. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, he said, spent around Rs 600 crore, while the Faridabad civic body spent nearly Rs 598 crore. Despite such expenditure, the state of sanitation in urban areas was “a tell-tale” for all to see. Garg said sanitation workers deserved dignified salaries and secure employment. “They have been struggling to ensure proper education for their children. Mostly they are on the job when the children need to prepare for the schools at 6 am,” he said. He advocated regularising all sanitation workers, saying this would provide them greater dignity and security.

There are around 25,000 sanitation workers in Haryana, including nearly 5,000 regular employees, 13,000 ULB payroll workers and around 7,000 deployed through private contractors.

Naresh Shastri, state president of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, alleged that workers engaged through contractors were not even being paid the minimum wage of Rs 15,220 a month. “They are not getting the minimum wages of Rs 15,220 a month as the contractor gave them only Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 after deductions,” he alleged. Shastri also alleged a nexus among politicians, officials and contractors around the outsourcing system.

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