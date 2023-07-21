Over 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor seized, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 20

More than 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor being smuggled in a truck under sacks of barley grain in a truck were seized by the police at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. The driver and helper of the truck, who were taking the liquor from Punjab to Bihar, have been arrested and an FIR has been registered at Bilaspur police station.

The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Govardhan, a native of Badmer in Rajasthan, and helper 35-year-old Naveen, a resident of Kathura in Sonepat district.

According to the police, inspector Anand Kumar, crime unit, Sector 31 incharge, received a tip-off while patrolling. He was informed that a truck loaded with illicit liquor would be coming from Jhajjar. It was in the early morning today that a police team set up a checkpoint near Langra village. When the truck reached the checkpoint, the driver stopped the truck. During a search, 1,055 boxes of illicit liquor were found under the barley sacks.

When the police asked for licence or liquor permit, the driver could not produce it. The truck and its contents were seized by the police. “We are trying to track the owner of the truck and are trying to nab the man behind the smuggled liquor,” the ACP (Crime) stated.

