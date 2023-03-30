Over 1,150 private schools get nod to admit students in Haryana

Ambala, March 29

In a relief to over 1,150 temporary recognised private schools, the Haryana Government has allowed them to admit students for academic year 2023-24, after giving an undertaking to meet their building norms within two years, and depositing assurance amount by March 31.

As per the orders issued by the School Education Department, the state government has decided to grant relaxation in various norms prescribed for existing or deemed to be recognised private schools under the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003. It has been decided that the existing or deemed to be recognised schools shall submit an undertaking that they will meet their building norms within two years from the notification of these guidelines and will deposit an assurance amount in the form of either a bank guarantee or a fixed deposit pledged by March 31.

District Elementary Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said, “The government has issued a list of 1,154 temporary recognised private schools and they have been directed to deposit the assurance amount by March 31 and also meet their building norms within two years. Only after submitting the assurance amount the schools can admit students for the next academic session.”

Meanwhile the private schools have sought time of one week to deposit the amount. Kulbhushan Sharma, president of National Independent Schools Alliance, said, “There was a threat of closure over these schools and the government’s relaxation has come as a big relief for not only the schools, but for the students as well. A large number of schools are facing issues in fulfilling building norms. ”— TNS

Deposit assurance amount by March 31

Schools have to deposit an assurance amount of Rs 1lakh for primary schools, Rs 1.5 lakh for middle school, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh for secondary and senior secondary school, respectively. The assurance amount should be deposited by March 31.