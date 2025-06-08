DT
Home / Haryana / Over 10 cattle heads die in Rewari village

Over 10 cattle heads die in Rewari village

Villagers protest, demand relief; officials await water test results
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 03:35 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
Over 10 cattle heads reportedly died after consuming chemically contaminated water in Banipur village in the district on Friday. Villagers alleged that the toxic waste was discharged into local water sources by nearby industrial units.

Outraged by the incident, several villagers gathered outside the suspected industrial units on Saturday morning and staged a protest, demanding accountability and compensation for the loss of livestock. However, no representatives from the units came forward to address the protesters.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that no formal complaint had been received as yet. “We have collected water samples from the site and sent these for testing. Further action will be taken according to the report,” he added.

