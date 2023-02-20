Over 10 injured as two groups clash in Nuh village; police force deployed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram February 20

Over a dozen people were injured in a violent clash between two communities at Khera Khalilpur village in Nuh district over a speeding bike.

An argument soon turned intoa free for all. Both sides pelted each other with stones and bricks and also allegedly resorted to firing.

Police personnel led by ASP Usha Kundu reached the spot in large numbers on receipt of information and defused the situation. While some persons were detained, heavy police deployment continued in the village.

One group said a 15-year-old boy from their community was riding a motorcycle on Sunday morning. A dispute arose as he passed by a house of the other community. The other group allegedly thrashed the boy.

They claimed that the boy was riding the motorcycle at a high speed and an 8-year-old girl had a narrow escape after allegedly being hit by the bike.

“There has been an incident of stone pelting between two groups. Our police force is in the village and now the situation is under control. As of now we have received a complaint from one side and FIR are being registered,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.