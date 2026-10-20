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Home / Haryana / Over 100 Bahadurgarh units told to install cameras

Over 100 Bahadurgarh units told to install cameras

Industries to face round-the-clock video monitoring

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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An industrial unit in Bahadurgarh.
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More than 100 red-category industries in Bahadurgarh have been directed to install pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras by November 30 to enable remote monitoring of fuel consumption, industrial emissions and pollution-control measures.

The regional office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued instructions to the units in compliance with directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management. The move follows instances of violations of approved fuel restrictions during inspections and concerns over worsening air quality in the National Capital Region during winter, said Sunil Sheoran, Regional Officer, HSPCB.

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“Notices are being prepared for all these units to ensure compliance within the stipulated deadline. The industries will have to submit reports on camera installation. Action will be taken against those failing to comply after November 30,” Sheoran said.

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Under the directions, cameras must cover fuel-feeding and charging points of boilers, thermic fluid heaters, furnaces, kilns and other fuel-fired equipment, wherever applicable. Units using gaseous fuels must also install cameras to capture gas meters, gauges and associated metering arrangements.

The cameras will additionally cover stack emissions, sampling and port-hole locations of online continuous emission monitoring systems, and fume extraction areas, wherever applicable. Industries must ensure adequate coverage without significant blind spots and install additional cameras wherever necessary.

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Sheoran said the units would be responsible for uninterrupted power supply, backup arrangements and the functioning of cameras and communication systems. Any prolonged disruption in video transmission or camera malfunction must be promptly reported to the pollution control authority, along with details of corrective action.

Sources said the Commission for Air Quality Management had directed the Central Pollution Control Board, in coordination with state pollution control boards, to establish the technical infrastructure required to access video feeds.

The camera requirement will be additional to existing emission standards, approved-fuel norms and other pollution-control measures.

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