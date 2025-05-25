DT
Home / Haryana / Over 100 electric poles damaged as storm hits Sirsa; power outage continues

Over 100 electric poles damaged as storm hits Sirsa; power outage continues

Officials say that power restoration may not be possible before Sunday evening
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 11:16 AM May 25, 2025 IST
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in fields and residential colonies.
Sirsa was hit by a powerful storm on Saturday night, accompanied by strong winds and varying intensities of rain across the region. The storm caused widespread damage, especially to the environment and power infrastructure. Trees were uprooted, roads were blocked, and power outages plunged many areas into darkness.

According to officials, over 100 electricity poles were damaged across the district, with some high-tension lines also destroyed. The force of the storm brought down 33kV hotlines in some areas, while snapped wires and fallen poles added to the hazards. Fortunately, no loss of life or serious injuries have been reported so far.

Heavy rain also led to waterlogging in fields and residential colonies, significantly hindering restoration efforts. The risk of electric shock in flooded areas has delayed repair work. In one instance, a video went viral showing a local man carrying a lineman on his back through a waterlogged field to help him reach a damaged pole safely.

The situation is particularly severe in sandy rural areas and farm settlements (dhanis), where poles and wires are more vulnerable. Access to these locations is difficult, with flooded roads hampering the movement of repair crews.

Officials said that power restoration in these areas may not be possible before Sunday evening.

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) is currently assessing the full extent of the damage. Power supply has remained disrupted in both urban and rural parts of Sirsa since Saturday night. Households are struggling with dead inverters and batteries, while consumer complaints continue to flood the control room.

