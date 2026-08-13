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Home / Haryana / Over 100 vehicles challaned for tampered number plates at Bastara toll plaza in Haryana

Over 100 vehicles challaned for tampered number plates at Bastara toll plaza in Haryana

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:30 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The traffic and highway police check vehicles on NH-44 on Thursday.
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The traffic and highway police have launched a crackdown on commuters allegedly tampering with vehicle number plates to evade toll payments at the Bastara toll plaza on NH-44, where the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has installed a multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) tolling system, making toll collection barrier-free and human-free.

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Acting on complaints from the toll plaza management, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Baldev conducted an inspection drive and issued challans to more than 100 vehicles found with tampered number plates.

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“The Bastara toll plaza became barrier-free on May 25, after which some motorists have been trying to manipulate their vehicle registration plates to avoid paying the applicable toll fee while passing through the plaza,” said Neeraj Sharma, Bastara toll plaza manager.

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Sharma said the toll plaza management had informed the police about vehicles with tampered number plates crossing the toll plaza. “Acting on the information, the police team conducted the drive on Thursday and took action against more than 100 vehicles,” he added.

The toll plaza management and the police appealed to the motorists not to tamper with their vehicle number plates under any circumstances. Drivers were advised to pay toll charges as per the applicable rules and comply with traffic regulations. The police officials made it clear that action against motorists attempting to evade toll payments through number plate tampering would continue in accordance with the law.

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