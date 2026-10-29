Over 10K vehicles challaned for traffic violations in Yamunanagar in October

The district police issued challans to 10568 vehicles in October 2026 imposing a fine of Rs 1.94 crore on the owners of the said vehicles for allegedly driving without helmet, The Yamunanagar district police issued challans to 10,568 vehicles in October 2026, imposing fines totalling Rs 1.94 crore for traffic violations, including riding without helmets, driving without seat belts, overspeeding and using mobile phones while driving.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Yamunanagar, issued challans to 239 vehicles for overloading and other violations in September 2026, imposing fines totalling Rs 87.25 lakh.

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The figures were shared at a road safety meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Naveen Ahuja at the District Secretariat in Yamunanagar.

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Ahuja directed officials of the departments concerned to take all necessary measures to prevent road accidents and ensure that no negligence occurred in road safety-related work. He said road signs should be installed at locations where they were clearly visible to commuters.

“All departments concerned should work in coordination to prevent road accidents,” he said. He directed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure the installation of high-quality cameras on roads to monitor the speed of vehicles.

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The ADC also instructed officials to thoroughly inspect school buses and verify that their drivers held valid driving licences and appointment letters. He said the buses should also be checked for compliance with other vehicle regulations.

He urged officials to identify accident-prone areas and carry out necessary repairs to reduce road accidents. He also stressed the need to maintain traffic signals, speed breakers, reflectors, road markings and streetlights.

Ahuja directed the departments concerned to address issues relating to damaged roads and traffic on a priority basis. He further called for strict monitoring of traffic violations, particularly overspeeding, riding without helmets, driving without seat belts and using mobile phones while driving, and directed officials to issue challans against violators.

“Road safety is not solely the responsibility of the district administration. Every citizen should play their part by following traffic rules,” he said.

He also directed officials to regularly review road safety measures and ensure that pending work was completed within the stipulated timeframe.

ASP Ashish Chaudhary, Vyaspur SDM Kuldeep Singh, Chhachhrauli SDM Jaspal Singh Gill, Radaur SDM Narender Kumar, City Magistrate Piyush Gupta, District Transport Officer Hairatjeet Kaur, DDPO Narender Singh, Assistant District Transport Officer Gurvinder Singh, DPRO Manoj Kumar, PWD Executive Engineer Puneet Mittal, District Education Officer Prem Lata, Sushil Arya and other officials attended the meeting.