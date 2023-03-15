Over 11,500 farmers lead by example in managing stubble

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 14

A total of 11,574 farmers of the district have set an example by managing crop stubble without setting it on fire in the last paddy season. They will get Rs 10.86 crore as an incentive from the state government for not burning the crop residue.

The state government had announced an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre for not burning stubble and working on ex-situ measures. To avail the benefit, farmers need to register on the portal of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department. The department has verified the farmers’ claims and their fields and sent a demand for releasing the budget.

“We have verified the farmers who have registered themselves on the portal. We have sent a demand to release Rs 10.86 crore for the disbursement of incentive among these farmers,” said Dr Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

With the support of the farmers and active monitoring by the team members, the district had witnessed a drastic fall in stubble burning cases during paddy harvesting season, he added. “Karnal district had recorded 301 stubble burning cases in the paddy season of 2022 in comparison to 1,067 in 2021,” said Dr Dabas.

They have imposed a fine on violators. “Our team members also motivated farmers not to burn crop residue and get incentive, after which farmers got themselves registered,” said the DDA.

Farmers said they would not burn stubble in future and motivate others. Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer of Nissing, said he used to burn the crop residue, but last paddy season, he did not burn it in his 15 acres.