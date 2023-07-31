Over 12 crore litres of water stored in ponds developed by Sarasvati board

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, July 30

Over 12 crore litres of surplus water flowing in the Sarasvati channel has been stored in three ponds developed by the Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) here.

As per information, while over 8 crore litres of water were stored in the Bohli pond, about 2.8 crore litres were collected in Marcheheri and around 1.73 crore litres in the Rampura pond during the recent floods. Several colonies of Thanesar City had witnessed severe waterlogging. Board officials claim that the ponds have played an important role in reducing the flow of water in the Sarasvati channel, otherwise the entire Thanesar City would have experienced floods.

Muneesh Babbar, Executive Engineer of the board, said: “Three ponds near the banks of the Sarasvati channel were developed with the aim to improve the groundwater level by channelising and tapping the channel’’s surplus water. During the recent floods, the ponds collected over 12.5 crore litres of water. It will be gradually soaked up by the land, thereby improving the groundwater level. Had the water, which was stored in the ponds, reached Thanesar City, it would have worsened the situation as several colonies were already witnessing waterlogging due to the Markanda river. More such ponds will be developed along the channel to help in improving the groundwater level in Kurukshetra.”

Dhuman Singh, vice-chairman of the board, stated that during monsoon, the Sarasvati channel received a huge amount of water but it was not benefiting the area, following which the board started linking the channel with unused village ponds near the channel to tap the surplus water. The recent flash floods have caused heavy losses in various districts. There was a clear need for pragmatic, cost-effective, and socially inclusive solutions to lower the risks from recurrent cycles of flood and to protect people, livestock, crops and prevent financial losses.”

“The board has set a target to develop at least nine more ponds in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts. The board has also suggested that the government should develop more such water bodies, as developed near the channel, on the banks of other rivers. By developing ponds along Tangri, Markanda, Ghaggar and other rivers and canals, and tapping the surplus water, the state can check floods in the future, and improve the groundwater level,” he added.

