Over 1,200 swimmers compete in CBSE championship in Sirsa

The four-day CBSE North Zone-2 Boys’ Swimming Championship began in Sirsa on Saturday, with more than 1,200 swimmers from over 356 CBSE schools across North India taking part. The event is being hosted by Shah Satnam Ji Girls’ School.

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The championship was inaugurated by Anil Khatri, Vice-President of the Swimming Federation of India and the Haryana Olympic Association, and General Secretary of the Haryana Swimming Association. CBSE Observer Dr Gargi, DSP Rajveer Yadav and Dr Navjeet Bhullar, Sports Head Coach of the Shah Satnam educational institutions, were also present.

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The Under-19 boys’ 1,500m freestyle was the highlight of the opening day. Darsh Singh of Faridabad won the gold medal in 18:53.25, while Vinayaka Mahajan of Pathankot, Punjab, claimed silver in 18:53.59. Divyansh Kadian of Jhajjar finished third, followed by Armaan Rathi of Panipat and Aryan Mishra of Ludhiana.

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Khatri praised the championship’s world-class arrangements, particularly the use of electronic touch pads and timing systems, which are rarely seen at North Zone competitions. He said the technology ensured fair and accurate results, especially in sprint events where winners are often separated by milliseconds.

Competitions are being held in the Under-11, Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories. Winners from the championship will qualify for the CBSE National Swimming Championship.