Over 12k MT bajra still not lifted in Jhajjar grain markets

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, October 10

A total of over 12,167 quintal bajra procured by the government agency — Hafed — has still not been lifted in various grain markets/purchase centres in the district, which is over 42 per cent of the total bajra procured.

The situation is creating problems for paddy growers as most of the space in the mandis has been occupied by the procured bajra.

As per information, so far, a total of 28,878 MT bajra has been purchased by Hafed in the district at a commercial rate of Rs 2,200 per quintal while only 16,711 MT has been lifted from the mandis.

“Tardy lifting of bajra has forced the paddy growers from bringing their produce to the grain markets due to the inadequate space available there. We are getting phone calls of several farmers daily, who want to sell their paddy, but they are unable to bring it to the mandis due to space crunch,” claimed Chand Singh, former president, Jhajjar Grain Market Commission Agents Association.

He said slow lifting was also delaying the payment of the farmers because as per rules, the authorities started the process of payment only after the procured grain reached the godown.

Kaushal Pal, District Food and Supply Controller, said the bajra was being procured in six grain markets/ purchase centres in the district. “A total of 146.80 MT in Bahadurgarh, 1628.55 MT in Beri, 5123.55 MT in Dhakla, 1200.17 MT in Jhajjar, 509.70 MT in Badli and 9468.05 MT bajra has been procured in Matanhel,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh said the bajra was being procured in a systematic manner and as per schedule in all grain markets of the district.

