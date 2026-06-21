Over 15.95 lakh beneficiaries get Rs 319 cr under PM scheme: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that the state’s farmers have benefitted immensely from the Centre’s farmer-centric policies as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 23rd instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

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Addressing the state-level ‘PM Kisan Utsav Diwas’ programme in Panchkula, Saini said Rs 319.13 crore had been transferred directly into the bank accounts of over 15.95 lakh beneficiary farmers in Haryana under the DBT scheme. Nationally, the Prime Minister released more than Rs 18,880 crore to over 9.44 crore farmers.

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Saini said that with the latest instalment, farmers of Haryana had received Rs 7,881.60 crore under the kisan scheme.

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“This assistance is being credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts without any middlemen, commissions or recommendations,” he said, adding that the funds reflected the nation’s respect for its ‘annadatas’.

The Chief Minister said technology-driven governance had transformed service delivery. “Today, farmers receive their rightful benefits directly in their bank accounts with complete transparency and dignity,” he said.

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Reaffirming the state’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, Saini said Haryana was procuring all 24 crops at the MSP.

Over the past 12 procurement seasons, nearly Rs 1.80 lakh crore had been transferred directly to around 12 lakh farmers for their produce, the Chief Minister said.

Nearly two lakh farmers had registered around three lakh acres on the state’s Natural Farming Portal, while over 12,000 participants had been trained in natural farming, Saini added.