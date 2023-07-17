Over 150 ill, diarrhoea scare in Gurugram housing societies

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 16

An outbreak of diarrhoea has been reported from three societies of Orris Builders in Sector 85. With over 150 residents affected so far, people took to streets today demanding immediate intervention of the authorities.

A team of the Health Department reached the spot, took water samples and held a health camp. According to the residents of Orris Carnation Residency, Orris Aster Court and Orris Premier, all situated in single licenced colony, they have been facing the issue since first week of July.

“It’s been two weeks that our children are getting seriously sick and many are also being hospitalised. The builder and maintenance authorities insist that they got water tested but our doctors claim the cause to be water contamination. After getting no help, we have been forced to take to roads to save our children,” said Ram Babu Bavisetti, Secretary, RWA, Carnation Residency.

“We have been taking this issue up with society staff who are now blaming the GMDA which says there is no such issue. We are forced to drink packaged water every day. This is not the first time that such crisis has happened. We want the intervention of the authorities concerned to resolve the problem,” said Paramvir Bhardwaj, a resident of Aster Court.

Gurugram Chief Medical Officer sent a team from the Primary Health Centre, Garhi Harsaru, to inspect water and patients. Around 32 patients were examined and the team took water samples for testing. They also met the society water handling staff to sensitise them on ensuring cleanliness and avoid water accumulation.

Meanwhile, residents of Sushant Lok 1 also staged a protest today against the poor civic conditions prevalent in the society.

#Gurugram