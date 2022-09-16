Over 150 JJP members join BJP in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 16

In what is being dubbed as a major jolt to Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Gurugram, over 15O party members switched over to BJP on Friday. The brigade was led by party leader Mahesh Chauhan, who has been special secretary to Deputy CM and senior party leader Dushyant Chautala. Chauhan was a close aide of Ajay Chautala and has been with family and his party for over 30 years.

Ruling out any bad blood, Chauhan said all of them identified more with BJP’s style of working rather than JJP.

“There are no hard feelings behind the decision but we need to move on. We are going from a regional party to a national and biggest political party. Also, we feel that we identify with BJP’s idealism and policies more,” said Chauhan.

BJP state president OP Dhankar, who welcomed the JJP membrs into the party said BJP will welcome anybody who identifies with them.

“We stand with open arms for anybody who identifies with our ideology and style of working and wishes to serve the nation. These members will surely be an asset for us in the district,” said Dhankar.

It may be noted that there has been unrest in many JJP leaders across Gurugram and Nuh for allegedly being ignored by party’s senior leadership. Many of them are looking to switch sides but this major shift towards BJP brings coalition equation under question.